Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of Triton International worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,233,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 2,471.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 197,690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Triton International by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 95,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Triton International by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 89,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claude Germain bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of TRTN traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.16. 617,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Triton International Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). Triton International had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

