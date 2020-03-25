Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 29,500 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.01% of Virtusa worth $13,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Virtusa by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Virtusa by 402.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Virtusa by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Virtusa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtusa alerts:

In related news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.54. 313,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,382. Virtusa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $829.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Virtusa’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

VRTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Virtusa from $56.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.