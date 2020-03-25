Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 41,600 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Trade Desk worth $14,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,871,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,805. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.31. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $323.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $330.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.56.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.62, for a total transaction of $1,614,907.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,650,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.52, for a total transaction of $326,764.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,844 shares of company stock worth $39,426,585. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

