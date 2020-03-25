Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 914,016 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 914,016 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Western Digital worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,398,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDC. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,832. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

