Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 382,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Foot Locker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,276 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 291,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,059 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 630.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 645,656 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 58,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 472,153 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $18,409,000 after acquiring an additional 82,169 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FL traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,815,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.86. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $65.04.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FL. Deutsche Bank downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

