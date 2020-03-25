Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 532,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $15,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNTA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,464,000 after buying an additional 2,551,408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 657,936 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,838,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:MNTA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,602. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Young Kwon sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $37,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $105,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,235 shares of company stock worth $7,361,311. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

