RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

RNR traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.26. 28,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,097. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,223,000 after purchasing an additional 197,496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 61,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 68,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

