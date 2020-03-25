RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.53% of RenaissanceRe worth $45,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 831,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,994,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 96,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,098,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

NYSE:RNR traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $135.88. The stock had a trading volume of 597,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,431. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

