RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.27% of RenaissanceRe worth $23,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $135.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,431. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

