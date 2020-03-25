RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stake Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,070,000 after buying an additional 96,117 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,952,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.88. The stock had a trading volume of 597,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,431. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

