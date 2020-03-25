Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RTOKY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,641. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

