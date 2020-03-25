Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

RTOKY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Rentokil Initial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $21.90. 71,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,641. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

