Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 964,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

