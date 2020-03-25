Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,299 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.35% of Repay worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPAY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $16,265,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Repay by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,245,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after buying an additional 568,458 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $7,515,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $3,669,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 97,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

RPAY opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. Repay’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

