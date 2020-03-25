Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2020 – Marvell Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

3/5/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

3/5/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Marvell Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

3/5/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from to .

3/4/2020 – Marvell Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to . They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from to .

2/28/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Marvell Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Marvell Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

2/4/2020 – Marvell Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from continued deal wins and strong demand from enterprise and datacentre markets. Key deal wins across various OEMs are positives. Strong growth in embedded processors, driven by higher 5G shipments, is a tailwind. The company’s recent acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia are expected to boost its top line. Further, the impending divestment of its Wi-Fi business to NXP Semiconductors will help Marvell focus on other high growth areas. Macroeconomic uncertainty and seasonal fall in demand for Wi-Fi products hurt the top line in the quarter. Weak revenues from the edge market due to soft demand from gaming and video surveillance markets was a dampener. Moreover, rapid migration from HDD to SSD in the PC market is a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past twelve months.”

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,794 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,156,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 276.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,573,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

