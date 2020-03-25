Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 25th (ACIU, AEG, AGTC, AGYS, AINV, AIQUY, ALRM, AMRB, APY, CAMP)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 25th:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Apergy (NYSE:APY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies. The company’s Production and Automation offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation offering consisting of equipment, software and Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Apergy Corporation is based in United States. “

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €48.00 ($55.81) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $0.60 target price on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €175.00 ($203.49) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

