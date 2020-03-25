Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Otonomy (OTIC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC):

3/13/2020 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

3/4/2020 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

OTIC opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.36. Otonomy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.

Get Otonomy Inc alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a negative net margin of 7,445.83%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otonomy Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,664 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 137,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 219,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.