Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE):

3/22/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $63.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $71.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

3/18/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

3/13/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/29/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $87.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – SAGE Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.79. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,845,000 after buying an additional 84,138 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,829,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

