Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Square (SQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) in the last few weeks:

3/24/2020 – Square had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $100.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

3/18/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/18/2020 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $78.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Square had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $37.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/27/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Square had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $73.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

2/25/2020 – Square had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/21/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $80.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $75.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Square was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.03. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $87.25.

Get Square Inc alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Square Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.