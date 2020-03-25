Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE):

3/18/2020 – Global Medical REIT was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

3/10/2020 – Global Medical REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

3/6/2020 – Global Medical REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Global Medical REIT was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

3/6/2020 – Global Medical REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

3/5/2020 – Global Medical REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Global Medical REIT is now covered by analysts at National Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GMRE stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,126. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $428.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 186.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

