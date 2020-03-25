ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. CLSA began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total transaction of $200,255.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,686.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $186,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,174 shares in the company, valued at $14,479,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,634 shares of company stock worth $4,383,945. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,882,000 after acquiring an additional 133,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ResMed by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,803,000 after acquiring an additional 38,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,694,000 after acquiring an additional 157,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,156,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ResMed by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after acquiring an additional 205,154 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.71. 877,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,608. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.96. ResMed has a 12 month low of $96.81 and a 12 month high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

