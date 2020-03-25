ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in ResMed by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 642.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.81 and a 12 month high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares in the company, valued at $17,122,745.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,479,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

