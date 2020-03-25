ResMed’s (RMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

ResMed (NYSE:RMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

RMD stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.71. 877,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,608. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ResMed has a 12-month low of $96.81 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $1,047,066.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,887,487.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $186,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,479,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,945. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in ResMed by 2,783.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ResMed by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

