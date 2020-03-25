Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.38% from the stock’s current price.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.95.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $156,659,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,360,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,547,000 after buying an additional 109,097 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,874,000 after buying an additional 69,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

