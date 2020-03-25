Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. Rev Group posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rev Group.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REVG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rev Group from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rev Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Rev Group from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

In other news, CFO Dean J. Nolden purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rev Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVG stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. 5,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,185. Rev Group has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $313.13 million, a P/E ratio of -39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rev Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.