Revain (R) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Mercatox, BitForex and C-CEX. Revain has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $726,805.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revain has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.02598259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00184367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Revain

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Kucoin, Kuna, BitForex, OKEx, BitFlip and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

