Reviewing PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and ARC Resources (NASDAQ:AETUF)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

PDC Energy has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PDC Energy and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 3 14 0 2.82 ARC Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75

PDC Energy currently has a consensus price target of $40.53, indicating a potential upside of 417.67%. ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 354.55%. Given PDC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than ARC Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of PDC Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDC Energy and ARC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.16 billion 0.68 -$56.67 million $0.83 9.43 ARC Resources $792.18 million 0.98 -$20.80 million N/A N/A

ARC Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDC Energy.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy -4.90% 2.25% 1.17% ARC Resources -2.48% -1.49% -0.90%

Summary

PDC Energy beats ARC Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

