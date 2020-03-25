RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,450 ($58.54).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,540 ($59.72) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

LON:RHIM opened at GBX 1,892 ($24.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $928.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 2,304 ($30.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,704.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,527.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

