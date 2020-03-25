Rightmove (LON:RMV) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Rightmove (LON:RMV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 500 ($6.58). Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RMV. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 692 ($9.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rightmove to an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 540.17 ($7.11).

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 457.40 ($6.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 488 ($6.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 588.10 ($7.74). The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 613.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 604.98.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rightmove will post 1971.5232432 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

