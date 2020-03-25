Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 4,400

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s current price.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,550 ($59.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,271.24 ($56.19).

RIO opened at GBX 3,673.50 ($48.32) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 2,968 ($39.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,770.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,145.62.

In related news, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, with a total value of £15,775 ($20,751.12). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total transaction of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

