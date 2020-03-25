Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,408.33.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $44.20. 740,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,848. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

