Ripio Credit Network Trading Up 41.8% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and OKEx. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $24.65 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006922 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, C2CX, Bittrex, Huobi, Bancor Network, Upbit, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.