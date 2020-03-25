Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill Buys 2,500 Shares

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $23,450.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,942.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE RIV traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 7,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Get Rivernorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 15.3%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.