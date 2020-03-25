Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,502,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,677,000 after purchasing an additional 149,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.56. 2,995,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,967. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.