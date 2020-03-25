Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Buys 4,938 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 13.1% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of VO traded up $3.38 on Wednesday, reaching $127.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,711,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,272. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average of $170.40.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

