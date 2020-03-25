Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $11.15 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned about 0.28% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 68,485,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,873,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 606.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 264,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 226,974 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 691,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 179,385 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000.

Shares of FNDA stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 672,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,657. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

