Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.5% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.47. 11,905,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,376,279. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

