Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 6,214 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. 48,334,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,436,887. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78.

