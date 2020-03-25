RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several research firms recently commented on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE RLJ opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $788.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $19.04.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,535,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,647,000 after purchasing an additional 94,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,227,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,906,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 213,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,340,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

