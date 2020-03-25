RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stake Boosted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,612 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLJ. Raymond James cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

RLJ stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.46. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $19.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.02%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

