RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Position Decreased by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lessened its position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the quarter. RMR Group comprises 5.3% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 2.33% of RMR Group worth $33,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in RMR Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 742,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,786,000 after buying an additional 117,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RMR Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,298,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in RMR Group by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 237,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in RMR Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,867,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RMR Group by 1,085.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 137,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Get RMR Group alerts:

NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,895. RMR Group Inc has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $725.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that RMR Group Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded RMR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.