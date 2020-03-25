Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,078 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Robert Half International worth $57,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.87. 1,971,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,566. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

