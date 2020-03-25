Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI remained flat at $$2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,072. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $156.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 145.57% and a negative net margin of 55.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

