Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) is Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s Largest Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,272,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,615 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up approximately 15.2% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 4.17% of Rogers Communications worth $2,653,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

RCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.