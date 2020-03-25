Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.76. 174,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $54.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

