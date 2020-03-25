Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Roku earned a news impact score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $95.47. 7,535,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,082,754. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.50. Roku has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $176.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -183.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. Research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.43.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total value of $3,406,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,016 shares of company stock worth $28,383,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

