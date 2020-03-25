Rotork (LON:ROR) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Rotork to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 296.82 ($3.90).

Get Rotork alerts:

LON:ROR opened at GBX 221.79 ($2.92) on Wednesday. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 277.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 309.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.54.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of GBX 13 ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that Rotork will post 1364.6500219 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.