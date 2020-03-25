Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$1.25

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 160.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$0.80 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.13.

TSE:PD remained flat at $C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,591. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 million and a P/E ratio of 24.00. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85.

In other news, Director Allen R. Hagerman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at C$43,080.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,835.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

