Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $24.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 210.88% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. 2,341,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,380,528. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 4.2% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 12.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

