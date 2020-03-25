Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$27.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.82% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.13.

Shares of SU stock traded up C$1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$19.31. 7,234,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,711,370. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.42. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.82 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$632,784.24.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

